Bengal T20 Challenger: All-Round Customs Beat Town Club

An all round show from Calcutta Customs Club saw them defeat Town Club by eight wickets in Bengal T20 Challenger today at Eden Gardens.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 28, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Electing to bat first, Town Club were bundled for a paltry 104 runs as Customs bowlers Shreyan Chakroborty (3-13) and Abhilash Semiwal (3-19) picked up 3 wickets apiece and while chasing Suvankar Bal smashed a patient half-century century as they galloped home 108/2.

Suvankar scored 57 off as many deliveries by smashing 4 boundaries and 1 six to win the match comfortably with 11 balls left to play.

An elated Suvankar said: "We really bowled well. Our target was to keep them within 120 and while chasing we mainly depended on singles and doubles, not many big hits. I am happy that we executed our plan well."

Earlier Kazi Junaid Saifi was the highest scorer for Town with 35-ball 37.

