Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengal will clash against Madhya Pradesh in the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Bengal topped the Elite A group, securing 32 points with four wins and two draws in seven matches. They defeated Jharkhand convincingly by a nine-wicket margin in the quarter-final to make their way into the semi-finals. Abhimanyu Easwaran played pivotal knocks, scoring 77 runs in the first innings and 28 not out in the second innings to help his side.

Madhya Pradesh topped the Elite D group with five wins in seven matches, collecting 33 points in the process. They defeated Andhra Pradesh by a margin of five wickets in the quarter-finals. In a roller-coaster match, Madhya Pradesh pulled up their socks, wrapping up the entire Andhra team for a total of 93 runs in their second innings, setting up a comfortable victory.

The Holkar Stadium pitch is considered a good track to bat on, promising us an entertaining semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, here is all you need to know:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh start?

The game will be conducted on February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh be played?

The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match?

The Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match?

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh predicted starting lineups

Bengal Probable playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep, Akash Ghatak, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Kazi Saifi, Manoj Tiwary (c), Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami

Madhya Pradesh probable playing XI: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Harsh Gawli, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya

