Bengal vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: How to Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Coverage on TV And Online in India

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bengal will clash against Maharashtra on Tuesday at the JCSA stadium in Ranchi. Both side did not have a memorable outing in the last edition of this coveted tournament. They have better players on their rosters this year and will be looking to put up a better performance.

Maharashtra started off well with a massive win over Railways on Saturday. Two of India’s brightest prospects Rituraj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi amassed runs and completed an easy chase. Gaikwad smashed a century and looked in fine fettle. Maharashtra will hope that their main batters keep getting them over the line.

Meanwhile, Bengal came back strong in their second match against Mizoram to secure the match by 9 wickets. They were trounced by Mumbai in their opening match on Saturday. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran will hope that his side can keep on winning in the tournament.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Bengal and Maharashtra; here is all you need to know:

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Bengal and Maharashtra be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Bengal and Maharashtra will take place on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy match Bengal vs Maharashtra be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Bengal and Maharashtra will be played at JCSA stadium in Ranchi.

What time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy match Bengal vs Maharashtra begin?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Bengal and Maharashtra will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengal vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Bengal vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Bengal vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bengal vs Maharashtra Possible XIs

Bengal Predicted Line-up: AR Easwaran (c), RR Roy Chowdhury, MK Tiwary, AP Majumdar, Sudip Kumar Gharami, WB Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Geet Puri, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Maharashtra Predicted Line-up: RD Gaikwad (c), Pawan Shah, KM Jadhav, AR Bawne, RA Tripathi, AN Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, NR Dhumal, SM Kazi, SS Bachhav, RS Hangargekar

