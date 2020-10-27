- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
Bengaluru Police Arrests 2 in IPL Betting Racket
The Central Crime Branch Bengaluru claimed that they have recovered Rs 13.5 lakh cash and two mobile phones from the accused.
- IANS
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Police on Tuesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in cricket betting racket on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, in the city.
The CCB Bengaluru claimed that they recovered Rs 13.5 lakh cash and two mobile phones from them.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
According to the police, the arrested have been identified as 48-year-old Hoysala Gowda, a resident of Sahakara Nagara, and 38-year-old Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Kodandarampura, Vyyalikaval.
READ ONLY: IPL 2020: Following The Stars, Isuru Udana And Suryakumar Yadav Compete In The Break The Beard Challenge
The CCB added that the duo had come with cash to disburse among the winners after collecting money from those who had lost the bet.
"The duo had chosen to meet winners at a juice corner in Malleshwaram, a bustling market area to meet the winners," the police said, and added that they got the information as the duo were discussing their future bets with the winners.
ALSO READ: Twitter Users Question Hardik Pandya's Support for 'Black Live Matter' Movement
The police said the seizure was part of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad team on Thursday last week.
The police registered the case and investigations were on.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4224 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
All Recent Matches