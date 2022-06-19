Bengaluru Weather Forecast, India vs South Africa 2022, 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The stage is set for the ultimate fight in the fifth and final match of the T20 series between India and South Africa. The series is nicely poised at 2-2 and the winner of the fifth match will secure the series. The match is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19.

Earlier, the Proteas had made an impressive start in the T20I series after winning the first two matches. The Indian side scripted an inspiring comeback after winning the third and the fourth match of the series.

Rishabh Pant and his men defeated the South African team quite convincingly in the last match. After posting a total of 169/5, the Indian bowling unit led by Avesh Khan demolished the South African batting line-up. South Africa were bundled out for 87 runs.

Temba Bavuma and the South African team will be looking to reclaim their form and secure the series while the men in blue will try to script a perfect comeback story at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Weather report

For the first time in this series, the players will be exempted from the heat since Bengaluru will be pleasant in comparison to the weather that the South Africans have had to deal with so far. However, there is a high risk of rain, and the match may be cut short because the weather prediction anticipates a heavy downpour after 7 pm IST.

The temperature is expected to be a pleasant 20 degrees in the evening, and there is a 34% probability of thundershowers, with the largest duration of one hour. There is a 56% probability of rain during the day, so there might be significant delays and the D/L method will come into play in the 5th T20I.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

