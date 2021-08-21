BER vs BICA Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 21, 4:30 pm IST Saturday

BER vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between Berlin CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy: Berlin CC will go head-to-head against Berlin International Cricket Academy in the 23rd and 24th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the Berlin CC eV in Dresden on August 21, Saturday at 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST respectively.

Berlin CC are all set to make their debut in the European Cricket Series. Though the team doesn’t have any ECS experience under their belt, they are one of the oldest German cricket clubs. Berlin have won a lot of local championships in the past years, including the Magdeburg T10 Championship in 2019. The franchise is expected to impress on their ECS debut too and give a tough competition to the other teams.

Berlin International Cricket Academy are a relatively new side. The team doesn’t have any experience under their belt and are in a learning phase.

Ahead of the match between Berlin CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy; here is everything you need to know:

BER vs BICA Telecast

The Berlin CC vs Berlin International Cricket Academy match will not be broadcast in India.

BER vs BICA Live Streaming

The match between BER vs BICA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BER vs BICA Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between Berlin CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy at the Berlin CC eV in Dresden on August 21, Saturday at 4:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 6:30 pm IST.

BER vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ketan Shetty

Vice-Captain - Ata Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for BER vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mustafa Khan Yousefzai

Batsmen: Akhil Javvaji, Rohit Grover, Karan Singh, Mukil Vannan

All-rounders: Ata Ahmad, Ketan Shetty, Tarak Ram

Bowlers: Anil Kavi, Awais Zafar, Saddam Gill

BER vs BICA Probable XIs

Berlin CC: Abhilash Anantharam, Reuben Davies, Imran Bukhari, Awais Zafar, Karan Singh, Ata Ahmad, Makarand Parab, Mani CS, Saddam Gill, Ivan Doubell, Manish Tiwari

Berlin International Cricket Academy: Abhi Panchal, Vasu Dev Mukku, Mitul Patel, Tarak Ram, Anilchandra Kavi, Sagar Jariwala, Sandan Chintanippu, Sudhanva Manjunath, Amar Shankarappa, Ketan Shetty, Arun Kumar

