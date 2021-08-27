BER vs EIH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 27 06:30 pm IST

BER vs EIH dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match between Berlin CC and SG Einheit Halle August 27 1830 IST

BER vs EIH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 Match between Berlin CC vs SG Einheit Halle:

In the fourth quarterfinal match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10, Berlin CC (BER) will lock horns with SG Einheit Halle (EIH) On Friday, August 27. Much like any other game of this series, this encounter will also take place at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV stadium in Germany. The match between BER and EIH will begin at 06:30 pm (IST) and the viewers can follow this game on Fan Code app.

The Berlin CC finished Group B as table toppers and they are favourites to win this encounter. They have won six out of their eight encounters at the Group stage, one match was drawn while one game ended in a draw.

On the other hand, SG Einheit Halle have struggled this season as they have managed to win just two games at the Group stage. They finished the Group stage at the fourth spot with six losses from eight games.

With a place for semifinal up for the grab, the viewers can expect a cracker of a contest between Berlin CC and SG Einheit Halle.

From date and time to venue and telecast: all you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Dresden match between Berlin CC and SG Einheit Halle:

BER vs EIH Telecast

The match between BER vs EIH is not televised in India

BER vs EIH Live Streaming

The match between BER vs EIH can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and ECN Youtube channel.

BER vs EIH Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, August 27 at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden. The BER vs EIH match will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

BER vs EIH captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ehsanullah Sharifi

Vice-captain: Nick Kraiger

BER vs EIH Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Naeem Shinware, Abhilash Anantharam

Batsmen: Rohit Grover, Ehsanullah Sharifi, Naeem Shinware

All-rounders: Nick Kraiger, Awais Zafar, mran Bukhari,

Bowlers: Abas Talib, Raviteja Jembugumpula, , Rokhan Ahmadzai

BER vs EIH probable playing XI:

Berlin CC Predicted Playing XI: Awais Zafar (Captain), Abhilash Anantharam (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Grover, Nick Kraiger, Saddam Gill, Reuben Davies, Manish Tiwari, Sahil Lal, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Gaurav Kaduskar

SG Einheit Halle Predicted Playing XI: Naeem Shinware (Captain and Wicket-keeper), Faridullah Utmanzai, Chandan Manjunath, Ismail Molakkel, Matiullah Molakkel, Abdullah Daulatzai, Abas Talib, Rokhan Ahmadzai, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Hamza Shaikh, Ehsanullah Sharifi

