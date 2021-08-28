BER vs RCD Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 28 12:30 PM IST Saturday

BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 Match between Berlin CC vs RC Dresden: Berlin CC will square off against RC Dresden in the first semifinal of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Dresden on Saturday, August 28, at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden. The match between BER and RCB is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm (IST).

So far, Berlin CC have impressed their followers with exceptional performance. They have six out of their first nine games to finish the league round as Group B table toppers. Berlin’s last encounter against SG Einheit Halle was washed out due to the rain.

On the other hand, RC Dresden finished at the second spot in the Group A table with five wins from eight games. The rain played spoilsport in Dresden’s last match against USV Chemnitz.

With a place for summit clash up for the grab, the viewers can expect a cracker of a contest between Berlin CC and RC Dresden.

Here is everything you need to know about ECS T10 Dresden’s first semi-final match between Berlin CC and RC Dresden:

BER vs RCD Telecast

The match between BER and RCD will not be televised in India.

BER vs RCD Live Streaming

The match between BER and RCD can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and ECN YouTube channel.

BER vs RCD Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 28 at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden. The BER vs RCD match will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

BER vs RCD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sandeep Kamboj

Vice-captain: Kapil Chandnani

BER vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mustafa Khan

Batsmen: Hossain Mobarak, Rohit Grover, Sahil Lal

All-rounders: Kapil Chandnani, Nick Kraiger, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool

Bowlers: Belal Zadran, Awais Zafar, Saddam Gill

BER vs RCD probable playing XIs

Berlin CC Predicted Playing XI: Awais Zafar (C), Abhilash Anantharam (WK), Rohit Grover, Nick Kraiger, Saddam Gill, Reuben Davies, Manish Tiwari, Sahil Lal, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Gaurav Kaduskar

RC Dresden Predicted Playing XI: Sandeep Kamboj (C), Arun Harkanchi (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Kapil Chandnani, Hossain Mobarak, Azam Rajput, Rahul Grover, Nilakantha Sahoo, Hammad Ali, Foqrul Islam, Mustafa Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here