BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match, August 26, 04:30 PM IST

BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between Berlin CC and USC Magdeburg:

In the 39th and 40th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden, Berlin CC will lock horns with USC Magdeburg. Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden will host both the high-voltage games on August 26, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

Berlin CC have secured a spot in the quarter-final by performing decently during the league stage. The team has featured in six matches so far, winning four and losing one game. With nine points under their belt, Berlin CC are proudly sitting at the second position in the Group B standings.

USC Magdeburg, on the other hand, have no hopes left in the competition. Magdeburg are out from the race of the playoffs. The team couldn’t gain success in the T10 competition as they lost all their six league games. Magdeburg are reeling at the bottom of the Group B points table.

Ahead of the match between Berlin CC and USC Magdeburg; here is everything you need to know:

BER vs USCM Telecast

The Berlin CC vs USC Magdeburg match will not be broadcasted in India.

BER vs USCM Live Streaming

The match between BRI and BICA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BER vs USCM Match Details

The 39th match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between Berlin CC and USC Magdeburg at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on August 26, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nick Kraiger

Vice-Captain- Rohit Grover

Suggested Playing XI for BER vs USCM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhilash Anantharam, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar

Batsmen: Rohit Grover, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Karan Singh, Ranadheer Podishetti

All-rounders: Shafiq Gulzai, Imran Bukhari

Bowlers: Nick Kraiger, Awais Zafar, Sahil Sethi

BER vs USCM Probable XIs:

Berlin CC: Saddam Gill, Reuben Davies, Manish Tiwari, Rohit Grover, Nick Kraiger, Awais Zafar (c), Sahil Lal, Karan Singh, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Imran Bukhari, Gaurav Kaduskar

USC Magdeburg: Ranadheer Podishetti, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Sahil Sethi, Krishna Budireddy (c), Girish Tangirala, Rakesh Jogi, Raj Kumar, Shafiq Gulzai, Veer Akula, Hari Patel, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar (wk)

