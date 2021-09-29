Besides Unmukt Chand, Here are 4 Other Indians Who Played for Other Countries

Unmukt Chand, who recently bid adieu to Indian cricket, has taken American cricket by storm. The right-handed batsman, who once captained the under-19 Indian team, has retired from first-class cricket to play for America. The batter played belligerent innings of 132 runs in just 69 balls whilst featuring for Silicon Valley Strikers in the Minor Cricket League recently. He remained not out and helped his team to win the match against Austin Athletics and secure a spot in the Conference Finals.

Apart from Unmukt, there are few other cricketers who not only played for India but also represented England and Pakistan.

1. Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi: He played Test matches for both India and England teams. He played 6 test matches in his career span of 14 years. Iftikhar, born in India, went to England to study. Along with his studies, he played cricket and seeing his game, England included him in the national team. Popularly known as Senior Pataudi, he scored 144 runs in 3 Test matches for England. He also scored a century.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi also played for India after the Second World War. He played as a captain for the Indian team in 3 test matches. His son Mansoor Ali Khan also played for India, who is counted as India’s first domineering captain.

2. Gul Mohammad: He is the second cricketer from India, who also played Test matches for two countries. He played 8 Test matches for India from 1946 to 1952. In the year 1952, Gul Mohammad went to Pakistan. He made his debut for the Pakistan team in 1956. He could play only one test match for Pakistan. His overall career was 9 Test matches.

3. Abdul Hafeez: He also played for two countries like Gul Mohammad. He played 3 Test matches for India and 23 Test matches for Pakistan. His overall career spanned 26 Test matches.

4. Amir Elahi: He is the third cricketer who played for both India and Pakistan. He played a test match for India in 1947. After that, he went to Pakistan and played five more Test matches. His overall career was 6 Test matches.

