Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill posted an emotional tweet as he looked back at the World Cup final against England at Lord's.
“Hard to believe it’s been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play…” said Guptill in a tweet.
Hard to believe it’s been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play… https://t.co/fBMTPDNXaz— Martin Guptill (@Martyguptill) July 22, 2019
He followed that up by thanking his daughter and wife Laura McGoldrick.
I couldn’t have been more proud to have my 2 best supporters with me for the ride. @lauramcgoldrick you are my rock. Thank you and Harley for being there through the good times and the tough. Love my girls more than… https://t.co/BW7tjkcnq5— Martin Guptill (@Martyguptill) July 22, 2019
Guptill had a disappointing tournament and could only score 186 runs with the bat. However, he was pivotal in the field, effecting MS Dhoni’s run out which helped New Zealand win the semi-final against India.
He was the batsman on strike when New Zealand needed 2 off 1 ball in the super over but he could only muster a single, which meant England won the cup on the total number of boundaries scored.
