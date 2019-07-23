starts in
days hours mins

Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill posted an emotional tweet as he looked back at the World Cup final against England at Lord's.

“Hard to believe it’s been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play…” said Guptill in a tweet.

He followed that up by thanking his daughter and wife Laura McGoldrick.

Guptill had a disappointing tournament and could only score 186 runs with the bat. However, he was pivotal in the field, effecting MS Dhoni’s run out which helped New Zealand win the semi-final against India.

He was the batsman on strike when New Zealand needed 2 off 1 ball in the super over but he could only muster a single, which meant England won the cup on the total number of boundaries scored.

england vs new zealandMartin GuptillOff The FieldWorld Cup final

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more