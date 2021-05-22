Best Bowler to Bowl Under Overcast Conditions? ICC Asks, Fans Answer

Weather conditions are one of the important factors that contribute in determining the result of a cricket match. Cricket team captains consider the weather before making the final call after winning the toss. Where clear skies mark good weather conditions and assist batsmen in scoring runs, overcast and humid weather help bowlers in picking wickets.

Now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 22 has posted an image of a cricket field with a cloud cover. ICC further, in the post, asked cricket fans who they would pick to bowl in such conditions.

The cloud cover 👀 Which bowler would you pick to open the bowling under these conditions? pic.twitter.com/1ylR9BIw9u — ICC (@ICC) May 21, 2021

Moments after dropping the question, cricket lovers flooded the reply section with their pick. While a few preferred to go with pace and spin combination, some opted for the Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar.

Pace- ishant , Shami , siraj , bumrah / nattarajanSpin – jadeja , ashwin — Rupamjyoti Borgohain (@RupamjyotiBorg1) May 22, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar 🔥🔥 Pindi Express pic.twitter.com/omt12pDHHR — Mian Rashid (@MianRas28933319) May 21, 2021

A user said that Wasim Akram, with his short run, whippy action, pace, bounce, and seam would have been most effective under these overcast conditions.

Undoubtedly, Wasim Akram. With his short run up, whippy action, pace, bounce, seam and an excellent control over both conventional & reverse swing, Wasim Akram would have been most effective under these overcast conditions pic.twitter.com/IPw4LlqhDl — Sandy (@Sandy72396782) May 22, 2021

James Anderson was the number one choice of many users on the microblogging site.

James Anderson — Asad Qasim (@asadqasiim) May 21, 2021

Jimmy Anderson , Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Josh Hazlewood — Abhishek Mishra MSDIAN (@msdian_abhi) May 22, 2021

One & Only Bhuvneshwar kumar @BhuviOfficial — Dhiraj (@DhirajDoTweets) May 21, 2021

James Anderson with Red cherry Trent Boult with White Mitchell Starc with Pink — Sreejith (@jith83) May 21, 2021

Fast bowlers love to bowl in overcast and humid weather as the ball swings and moves in the air. There are several theories that support the above-stated factor while there are some which debunk it. Under moist conditions, the pitch takes time to dry up, batsmen struggle to score runs giving a full-fledged opportunity to the fast bowlers to get wickets. Bowlers, with the ability to swing the ball, can make most of these conditions.

As a topsy-turvy flow of air is generated at one side of the ball, a thin layer of flow exists along the other side. This causes pressure difference and assists the ball to turn or causes deviation in the ball’s trajectory, which is known as swing. We have often seen spin bowlers too practicing this effect to create a drift in the ball’s trajectory.

