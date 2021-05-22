CRICKETNEXT

Best Bowler to Bowl Under Overcast Conditions? ICC Asks, Fans Answer

Best Bowler to Bowl Under Overcast Conditions? ICC Asks, Fans Answer

Fast bowlers love to bowl in overcast and humid weather as the ball swings and moves in the air.

Weather conditions are one of the important factors that contribute in determining the result of a cricket match. Cricket team captains consider the weather before making the final call after winning the toss. Where clear skies mark good weather conditions and assist batsmen in scoring runs, overcast and humid weather help bowlers in picking wickets.

Now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 22 has posted an image of a cricket field with a cloud cover. ICC further, in the post, asked cricket fans who they would pick to bowl in such conditions.

Moments after dropping the question, cricket lovers flooded the reply section with their pick. While a few preferred to go with pace and spin combination, some opted for the Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar.

A user said that Wasim Akram, with his short run, whippy action, pace, bounce, and seam would have been most effective under these overcast conditions.

James Anderson was the number one choice of many users on the microblogging site.

Fast bowlers love to bowl in overcast and humid weather as the ball swings and moves in the air. There are several theories that support the above-stated factor while there are some which debunk it. Under moist conditions, the pitch takes time to dry up, batsmen struggle to score runs giving a full-fledged opportunity to the fast bowlers to get wickets. Bowlers, with the ability to swing the ball, can make most of these conditions.

As a topsy-turvy flow of air is generated at one side of the ball, a thin layer of flow exists along the other side. This causes pressure difference and assists the ball to turn or causes deviation in the ball’s trajectory, which is known as swing. We have often seen spin bowlers too practicing this effect to create a drift in the ball’s trajectory.

