Best Fit for This Movie is None Other Than Vijay Sethupathi: Muttiah Muralitharan on Biopic '800'

Former Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan believes there was no one better than Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi to play his role in his upcoming biopic '800'.

‘800’ will be a fast-paced and funny biopic that will revolve around of one of cricket’s most brilliant and divisive characters. Muralitharan remains one of the all-time greats of cricket but his unorthodox action often made him a target of chucking accusations.

"Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for this movie is non-other than Vijay Sethupathi. I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions," Muralitharan said on Star Sports.

"I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he’ll definitely do wonders for the film."

For his part, Vijay said he was happy to be part of a story that 'needs to be told'. "It’s really nice to listen to his story and spend time with Murali sir. He is like a stamp, he makes a mark wherever he goes with his charming character and personality," the actor said on Star Sports.

"I love his real life, because fans have seen him in matches on the field, but very few have got a chance to know Murli sir’s personality off the field. He’s very adorable and lovable. He’s such a beautiful person and his story needs to be told."

The film will be shot in Sri Lanka, U.K, Australia, and India. The shoot will start at the beginning of 2021 and is set to release at the end of 2021. The film will be made primarily in the Tamil language.

However, owing to Muralitharan and Vijay Sethupathi's popularity, the film will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese.

An international version with English subtitles is also being planned. The film will be premiered at one of the biggest International Film festivals.