Best in Test? Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid; Shoaib Akhtar Picks his Choice

According to Shoaib Akhtar this Indian cricketer was the best Test cricketer in the world. Hint: He was dependable.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar needed no time to respond when he was asked to choose between Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul “The Wall” Dravid, when it comes to Test cricket. He picked Dravid in an instant. Akhtar was doing a Q&A session on Twitter when he was asked the question by a fan. It would normally not be an easy question to answer, given the incredible records the two cricketing giants have accrued in their career. While Tendulkar has amassed 15,921 runs which include 51 centuries in 200 Test matches, Dravid has made 13,288 runs including 36 centuries in 164 matches. But for Akhtar, it was a no choice.

Although when another fan asked Akhtar to describe Tendulkar in one word, his reply was: “One of its kind.”

The Rawalpindi Express took many other questions, both personal and related to cricket. When asked who the best batsman in the world was across all formats at present, Akhtar picked India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistani batsman Babar Azam.

Both Kohli and Azam feature in the top 10 of the ICC rankings in all three formats of the game.

Akhtar’s choice for the best fast bowler was Australia’s Mitchell Starc. He called him the greatest pacer of the modern era.

When he was asked to describe former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Akhtar said, “It’s the name of an era.”

However, Akhtar could not come up with a description for Rohit Sharma as he wrote, “Jasay he word market main aata hai toh batata hoon (I will let you know once the word hits the ‘market’).”

Akhtar described New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as “the nice guy of the old films”. He also called him the current best captain in Tests.

Akhtar also predicted who would win the upcoming third Test between India and Australia. Admitting that it was a tough call, he went with India.