‘Best in the World’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli Inspire Karun Nair

Karun Nair has been one of the mainstays for the Karnataka Ranji team in the recent past and talented right-hander has almost always responded when needed.
Nair, who scored an unbeaten 303 against England in 2016 in his third Test match, is also quite a big fan of Manchester United. And the player closest to his heart is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently plying his trade in Italy with Juventus.
“The non-cricket sportsperson that inspires me a lot is Cristiano Ronaldo. I have followed him since he joined Manchester United. You know it’s astonishing to see how someone can grow from being just a normal player to being the best in the world,” Nair said during the chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.
“The hard work that he has put in to get to where he has, and the determination and the focus that he has… if you need to be the best in the world you need to have something different, different mentality. It is something that really inspires me everyday.”
Bringing his focus back to cricket, Nair says he has been extremely lucky to have shared the same dressing room with Indian captain Virat Kohli.
In Nair’s books, Kohli is to cricket what Cristiano Ronaldo is to football.
“There is Virat Kohli who makes you feel that...you know, you want to be following what he is doing and he does so many things right. He is also the best in the world. If he has become the best in the world that means he has done most things right and he is just a wonderful player.”
“He is such an inspiration for cricketers and all youngsters. To see what he has been able to do in the last 10 years is something astonishing and something that everyone wants to follow and get inspired by. Same with me. [I have] been lucky enough to be a part of the same dressing room as him and watch him very closely.”
Both Kohli and Nair are currently away from all the cricketing action due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will be waiting eagerly to get those big runs once international and domestic cricket resumes.
