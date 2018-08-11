Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Best is Yet to Come, Says Mandhana After Setting KSL on Fire

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
Best is Yet to Come, Says Mandhana After Setting KSL on Fire

Smriti Mandhana . (ICC)

Loading...
Smriti Mandhana has been one of the players to watch out for in the on-going KIA Super League, scoring a bucket load of runs in the with some fine consistent performances.

The 22-year-old has smashed 387 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.40, with a strike rate of 185.16 for Western Storm. This includes a 60-ball hundred and two fifties, one of which was the fastest in women's T20 cricket (off just 18-balls). She has already smashed the most number of sixes - 21 - in the tournament's history.

However, the Indian opener feels that this is just the beginning and that her best is yet to come,

"I never expected myself to be leading across so many different stats on the batting charts here. However, I'm the happiest when the team wins. Nevertheless, my best is yet to come, and I have to keep improving myself and keep pushing. Scoring runs for my country and being consistent is what I always aspire to do. I hope my runs result in wins for the team. If I score a ton or a fifty in the process, that's a bonus," Mandhana told Times of India.

Talking about the changes in her game which helped her achieve this remarkable consistency, Mandhana said,

"After last year's World Cup, I worked hard on my batting and fitness levels. This has helped me in achieving consistent form." The left-hander revealed how a slight change in batting technique helped her form. "A minor change in grip, and a slightly more open stance are the two changes I made. It has helped me with my stroke-making and has also helped me clear the in-field easily. I'm feeling more confident with this."

With Women's World T20 scheduled later this year, Mandhana will is hopeful about her performance for India,

"I will try my best. Our team is working hard towards it, and the BCCI has organized camps and tours. It has provided us with enough match practice. We can plan accordingly for the T20 World Cup."

Related Story

Also Watch

Kia Super LeagueKSLsmriti mandhana
First Published: August 11, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...