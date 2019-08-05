'Best of His Era' - Tributes Pour in as Steyn Announces Retirement from Tests

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (August 5).
The 36-year-old called a via a media release, finishing his 93-match Test career with a record 439 wickets – currently eighth in the all-time list of most wicket-takers in the format.
“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats,” said Steyn.
On learning about the news, tributes poured in for the pacer – widely regarded as the greatest fast bowler of this generation.
Salute @DaleSteyn62 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿One of the greats indeed.#SteynGun #SteynRemover #DaleSteyn— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 5, 2019
I love you @DaleSteyn62— Chris Morris (@Tipo_Morris) August 5, 2019
Best strike-rates for bowlers in Test matches (minimum 200 wickets): DALE STEYN 42.3 Waqar Younis 43.4 Malcolm Marshall 46.7 Allan Donald 47.0 Vernon Philander 48.6 Fred Trueman 49.4 Mitchell Starc 49.9#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 5, 2019
My favourite ever pace bowler has retired 😰 @DaleSteyn62, you legend. Will miss those celebrations in whites. #DaleSteyn #Cricket pic.twitter.com/qRcbQe7geE — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 5, 2019
Absolute legend, congratulations @DaleSteyn62 you stand above them all. #superstar #gun https://t.co/JA5jNWRka8— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 5, 2019
Dale Steyn retires from Test cricket93 matches439 wicketsAt an average of 22.95Strike rate of 42.3The numbers speak for themselves especially that strike rate!Absolutely brilliantThank you Dale Steyn. What a privilege to have watched so much of your career live!— Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) August 5, 2019
The best of his Era!!! #Gun https://t.co/r9Dq2fT8E6 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 5, 2019
