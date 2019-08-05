starts in
'Best of His Era' - Tributes Pour in as Steyn Announces Retirement from Tests

Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (August 5).

The 36-year-old called a via a media release, finishing his 93-match Test career with a record 439 wickets – currently eighth in the all-time list of most wicket-takers in the format.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats,” said Steyn.

On learning about the news, tributes poured in for the pacer – widely regarded as the greatest fast bowler of this generation.

 

