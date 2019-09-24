Best of Jofra Archer Yet to Come, Says England's Limited-overs' Captain Eoin Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday said Jofra Archer has proved to be an 'X-factor' in his short career so far but insisted that the best of the tearaway pacer is yet to come. Archer was rewarded with a central contract for Test and white-ball cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently for his superb performances in the ODI World Cup and the Ashes.
Best of Jofra Archer Yet to Come, Says England's Limited-overs' Captain Eoin Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday said Jofra Archer has proved to be an 'X-factor' in his short career so far but insisted that the best of the tearaway pacer is yet to come. Archer was rewarded with a central contract for Test and white-ball cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently for his superb performances in the ODI World Cup and the Ashes.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
Jofra Archer Rewarded With Central Contracts After Impressive Debut Season
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Don't Know If Any Player Has Had Such an Impact — Anderson Praises Archer
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Warner Hails 'World Class' Archer
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings