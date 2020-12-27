Best Pictures of Hardik Pandya on Instagram in 2020

From engagement to wedding to becoming a father, this year has blessed Hardik Pandya in so many ways

Right from the first day, the year 2020 has been a year of change for our beloved cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fans alike. From engagement to wedding to becoming a father, this year has blessed Hardik in so many ways…And then career-wise, what a massive victory for his team Mumbai Indians this IPL season.

While there are so many moments he shares with his fans, let’s take a look in descending order at the best pictures of the cricketer in 2020 on Instagram, where he has more than 15 million followers.

Father-Son Moment

The father and the son adorably laughing on a kids’ rhyme makes for a priceless picture.

Win-Win

Right after a proud victory on the field, Hardik posted this as a win for everyone back home!

Five for Mumbai Indians

What a victory for Mumbai Indians this year! Watch how Hardik holds the trophy like it’s his baby!

‘Aww’dorable

Playtime with son Agastya… you can never get enough of this adorable video.

One with Captain Cool

Look at Hardik and Captain Cool MS Dhoni sharing a team spirit moment on the field.

Game Time

Well, cheerleaders away from the field matter a lot in today’s times, and if it’s family, it’s invaluable! As Hardik takes to the field, wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya cheer from home.

Sweat it out

A good game needs a good player and a good player needs a good physique. Hardik working out intensely and inspiring fans.

Family Time

Away from family but still so close… Hardik sharing a screenshot of wife and son on a video call is just too sweet.

Million Dollar Smile

His face beams with joy as he holds his newly born baby in his arms.

Picture Perfect

The picture speaks a thousand words… Pandya holding the tiny fingers of his newly born baby boy!

‘Paw’some

Hardik seems to be a crazy dog lover… we aren’t saying it, this picture is.

Good Old Days

This picture takes us back to the days when social life would be non-digital! Pandya brothers (Krunal and Hardik) enjoying a game of carom.

Happy News

The day when Hardik and Natasa announced that a new member is on the way! See how happy they look.

Family Goals

That’s what a fun workout with family looks like.

Sealed with a Kiss

The news of Hardik Pandya and Natasa getting engaged was like a New Year present for the fans… Well, that ring might have been hard to say no to!

