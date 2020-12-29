Best Pictures of Rohit Sharma on Instagram

We have picked the best pictures of Rohit that sum up his life journey throughout the year 2020. Take a look

For all the crazy cricket fans out there, Rohit Sharma might just be a great batsman, a greater fielder. But there is so much more to him than just that…

The die-hard Rohit fans know him to be a down-to-earth family man who loves being with his family the most, and this year has been blissful for him.

We have picked the best pictures of Rohit that sum up his life journey throughout the year 2020. Take a look:

Caption Win Hearts

Celebrating his love for wife, Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his wedding anniversary with a very interesting caption. Go ahead and give a read!

Mumbai Paltan Takes it Home

It was a huge win for Mumbai Indians this Indian Premier League (IPL) season and this post by the captain sums the entire journey.

High Five for MI

This is the joy of a team who have just won a cricket championship.

Family Time

Just a perfect family picture…

Beach Diaries

Look at this family of three playing on the beach at sunset.

Movie Time

Cute to death! Rohit, Ritika, and their daughter Samaira watching a movie… Look at the priceless reaction of the little girl!

It's Play Time

Rohit’s little baby girl and wife engaging in some fun activities…

Father-daughter duo

How parents become kids around their own…Rohit with daughter on the trampoline!

Stay Healthy

Rohit’s ‘My Day in Lockdown’ video inspired a lot of fans to engage themselves in healthy activities and quality family time.

New Beginnings

The family picture as they step into the New Year