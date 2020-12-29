CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Best Pictures of Rohit Sharma on Instagram

Best Pictures of Rohit Sharma on Instagram

We have picked the best pictures of Rohit that sum up his life journey throughout the year 2020. Take a look

Best Pictures of Rohit Sharma on Instagram

For all the crazy cricket fans out there, Rohit Sharma might just be a great batsman, a greater fielder. But there is so much more to him than just that…

The die-hard Rohit fans know him to be a down-to-earth family man who loves being with his family the most, and this year has been blissful for him.

We have picked the best pictures of Rohit that sum up his life journey throughout the year 2020. Take a look:

Caption Win Hearts

Celebrating his love for wife, Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his wedding anniversary with a very interesting caption. Go ahead and give a read!

Mumbai Paltan Takes it Home

It was a huge win for Mumbai Indians this Indian Premier League (IPL) season and this post by the captain sums the entire journey.

High Five for MI

This is the joy of a team who have just won a cricket championship.

Family Time

Just a perfect family picture…

Beach Diaries

Look at this family of three playing on the beach at sunset.

Movie Time

Cute to death! Rohit, Ritika, and their daughter Samaira watching a movie… Look at the priceless reaction of the little girl!

It's Play Time

Rohit’s little baby girl and wife engaging in some fun activities…

Father-daughter duo

How parents become kids around their own…Rohit with daughter on the trampoline!

Stay Healthy

Rohit’s ‘My Day in Lockdown’ video inspired a lot of fans to engage themselves in healthy activities and quality family time.

New Beginnings

The family picture as they step into the New Year

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches