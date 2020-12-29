CRICKETNEXT

Best pictures of Virat Kohli on Instagram this year

We picked the best pictures from Virat Kohli's Instagram account. Those pics represent the kind of life the Indian team captain had in the year 2020.

It all began with a New Year party bash for 2020 and ended with hope and optimism for the coming year. While we have all been through some tough times in this year of pandemic, let us go back and see how the year 2020 has been for our India cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Taking a walk down memory lane with some of the best pictures and videos shared by Kohli, who has over 85 million followers on Instagram.

And we turn three

On the day of Virat’s wedding anniversary, he posted this adorable picture of his wife actress Anushka Sharma from the wedding event.

Teamwork

A fabulous victory for India against Australia in the limited-overs game.Look how awesome the captain fields.

Play bold

While the IPL made us all wait, it was just worth it for RCB! Catch Royal Challengers Bangalore in their full spirit after finishing a match.

Perfect frame

This beautiful picture of Virat and Anushka in a pool during sunset is mesmerising. With no explanation to the picture, Kohli only ended up mentioning picture credits to fellow cricketer AB de Villiers

Fitness First

We all know how the captain likes to keep fit. Watch him workout while other teammates have a funny conversation and make funny noises in the background (as say the comments)!

The Big Announcement

Big Day for Virat and Anushka fans! This is when the couple announced that baby is on the way. Look at them both so happy and cheerful! Congratulations just kept pouring in…

The Journey

Celebrating 12 years of Kohli on the field, a collage of his pictures is what the fans cannot afford to miss!

Couple Goals

A fun and interactive session of who knows who better is a must-watch and must-try for all couples!

Throwback Time

Everyone missed stepping out of homes during the lockdown when travel restrictions were imposed all over the country. This throwback picture shows how Kohli was missing the outdoors… the mountains in particular!

Reading mode on

Ever seen Kohli in the reading mode? Check him out reading in his balcony with a book in the hand, while appreciating the nice weather in Mumbai!

The Bond

This picture, posted on the birthday of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is  all smiles. Watch Kohli and Tendulkar share a laugh on the field.

Perfect Frame

The husband, the wife and the dog make for a complete picture! Adorable beyond measure…

Beauty

The picture of Kohli by the lake captioned ‘Life is a blessing’ is a symbol of calm and humility.

Bleed Blue

A powerful victory against Sri Lanka in the 3-match series led to happy faces and cheerful Team India in this picture!

Happy New Year

In the very first post of the year 2020…Kohli shared a picture of himself with wife Anushka dressed gorgeously on New Year’s Day.

