India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur recently played her 100th T20 International for India.
Young Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol dedicated a rap song to the captain, which left Twitter asking for more after Rodrigues uploaded a small video on her account.
"Congratulations on your 100th T20i cap @ImHarmanpreet ✊Here's a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil' J #HarmanpreetThor," she tweeted.
Congratulations on your 100th T20i cap @ImHarmanpreet ✊Here's a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil' J #HarmanpreetThor pic.twitter.com/bTCWmt06LB— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 6, 2019
Congratulations on your 100th T20i cap @ImHarmanpreet ✊Here's a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil' J #HarmanpreetThor pic.twitter.com/bTCWmt06LB
Harmanpreet, who has a highest score of 103 in T20Is along with six half centuries, completed this landmark against the South African side in Surat on Friday (October 4) when both teams played an additional T20I, the sixth of the series, after unseasonal rains had forced two games to be washed out earlier.
Harmanpreet, who made her debut in the format in 2009 against England, was presented with a special cap ahead of the match by coach WV Raman in the presence of the whole team.
In November 2016, she replaced Mithali Raj as captain of the T20 team for the series against West Indies.
She is also the first Indian cricketer - male or female - to sign a Big Bash League contract with Sydney Thunder in Australia.
In June 2017, she became the first Indian to sign with Surrey Stars in ECB's Kia Super League.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'Best Thing on Twitter' - Rodrigues Sings a Rap Song for Harmanpreet's 100th T20I Appearance
Young Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol dedicated a rap song to the captain, which left Twitter asking for more after Rodrigues uploaded a small video on her account.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
NEP v NEDKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings