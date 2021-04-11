- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Bete, Sher Ho Tum: Shikhar Dhawan Overjoyed With Prithvi Shaw's Success
Shikhar Dhawan was at the other end as Prithvi Shaw smashed 72 runs to take Delhi Capitals home.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan has come out with a hilarious Instagram post celebrating Prithvi Shaw’s match-winning knock of 72 runs against Chennai Superkings in their IPL 2021 opener. Dhawan also came out with a lot of praise for the young Rishabh Pant who was captaining a side for the first time.
WATCH:
View this post on Instagram
“He (Rishabh Pant) did quite well. First of all, glad that he won the toss. It was a bit of a sticky wicket, so it was good for us to bat second. He kept his calm and kept on motivating the boys,” Dhawan said during the post-match press conference.”He made good changes as well. It was his first match (as captain), so I am sure it is only going to get refined from here. He has just started and with experience, I am sure, he is only going to get better.
“The best thing about Rishabh Pant is that he stays calm. His presence of mind is quite there, which is very very good.” Asked if he gives his advice to Pant as a senior player, Dhawan said: “…of course, I give my advice to him. The youngsters, whenever they come to me to ask for batting tips or mindset things, I always share my knowledge with them.”
Dhawan smashed a 54-ball 85 studded with 10 fours and two maximums and alongwith Prithvi Shaw (72) shared a 138-run opening stand as Delhi chased down 189 with eight balls to spare.
Asked about his sweep shots against the pacers, Dhawan said: “I started practising it at the nets and then introduced it in the game. We have to play according to the field set. I knew Chennai keeps square leg and fine leg inside the 30-yard circle and keep covers behind for me.
(With agencies)
