'Better Ways to Ask For an Interview': Gautam Gambhir on Wriddhiman Saha Being Threatened For Snubbing a Journalist

Gautam Gambhir is the latest to offer a public support to Wriddhiman Saha after the India wicketkeeper-batter on Saturday shared screenshot of a journalist forcing him to give an interview and then threatening him for not taking his call. Saha’s tweet went viral with several former cricketers including Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Pragyan Ojha among others slamming the unnamed media-person.

Gambhir said he was disappointed with the turn of events and said there are better way to ask for interview. “It is disappointing to see all this being discussed on a public platform. I’m sure there are better ways to ask for an interview! I hope better sense prevails in future," Gambhir tweeted on Sunday.

Former India allrounder and head coach Shastri as urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to step in. “Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that’s happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS,” tweeted Shastri.

Sharing a screenshot of the message sent to him, Saha wrote, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag pointed out the ‘sense of entitlement’. “Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi,” Sehwag tweeted.

Meanwhile, BCCI is reportedly set to ask Saha to name the journalist and decide on a course of action.

