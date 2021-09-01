Beuran Hendricks Receives Stitches after Taking Blow to Head During Training

South Africa player Beuran Hendricks can count himself lucky that he only needed a few stitches after being struck by ball during training. The incident happened during the team’s practice session in Colombo on Tuesday. The left-arm seamer was struck by a shot near the eye from teammate Dwaine Pretorius during their first practice session. Though he avoided a visit to the hospital, he had a black eye as a reminder of the incident, Sowetan Live reported.

The Proteas are on tour of Sri Lanka to play three ODIs - the first of which is set to take place on Thursday, September 2, followed by three T20Is. All the matches of both series will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The 31-year-old pacer was also cleared for concussion by the team doctors, buthad to get eight stitches to close his wound, the report further cited. After the freak accident, it still remains to be seen if he will be named in the playing 11 who will play in the three-match ODI series.

“I finished my bowling stint in the middle and had a bit of extra time sort of to help out,” said Hendricks. “I went to the nets and threw a little to Dwaine Pretorius and a couple of other guys. While I was throwing, some guys wanted spin to prepare for the conditions that we’re going to be in, and obviously Pretorius was also very excited to be there,” he added.

He also mentioned that the all-rounder (Dwaine Pretorius) was very excited and he hits the ball quite hard. However, when one of Hendricks’ throw went too full and wide it did pop back at him at quite some speed. The seamer also added that he tried to get his hands in the way, but the ball slipped past his fingers and went straight to his eye.

“Luckily it happened on the first day and not in the middle, though, so quite happy to come unscathed out of the situation, but a memory to remember this tour [by]. I’ll never forget it,” he told the publication.

Meanwhile, Hendricks will face stiff competition to be part of the visiting team’s pace attack for the ODI leg of the tour. Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Junior Dala and Lizaad Williams as well as the seam-bowling all-rounders Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder are in contention for the playing XI.

