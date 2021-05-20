Beware! A Good Showing In The 15 T20Is Will Make West Indies A Formidable Force At WT20

West Indies have a chance to redeem themselves in the only format they still remain a threat in world cricket after they announced a packed home season before they set out to defend the World T20 title in India in October-November. South Africa, Australia and Pakistan are set to tour the Caribbean for many international fixtures which include as many as 15 T20Is running from June till August. West Indies are the defending champions having won the title in 2016 but since then have seen their fortunes dwindle in the format. They remain the only team to have lifted the trophy twice.

West Indies will play 5 T20I matches each against three big sides – South Africa, Australia and Pakistan and have a chance to move ahead in the ladder if they give a good account of themselves in the three bilateral series. Not only can they jump a few ranking places but a win against the likes of South Africa, Australia and Pakistan will give the West Indies the much needed boost and momentum going into the World T20 in October.

West Indies are currently ranked at number 10 in the ICC T20I Rankings placed below even Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. After their historic win against England on the 3rd of April, 2016, they have seen their fortunes go down quite dramatically in the format. They have won just 18 and lost 31 of the 53 T20I matches they have played in the format thereafter which in turn means that their win-loss ratio of 0.580 places them as low as number 10.

West Indies have won just three major T20I series in this period. They beat India immediately after the WT20 triumph in 2016 and recently beat an even lower ranked Sri Lanka both at home and away. They have been some one-off wins – against England in 2017 and an ICC World XI in 2018 – but nothing of note. West Indies have been poor and not played as a team after their win in 2016. While most of the superstars have been part of top T20 franchises all over the world, they have hardly represented the West Indies as one force consistently during this period.

Amongst their big star players, Kieron Pollard has played a maximum 34 (out of a possible 53 matches) in this time-frame. He has been a high-impact player for the Mumbai Indians with devastating performances in back-to-back title wins in 2019 and 2020. He has also returned with the Player of the Tournament in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 leading Trinbago Knight Riders to victory.

Other stalwarts like Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have played just 27 matches which is half the number the West Indies has played in the format in this time frame. They have been a patch of the players they are in the IPL with an average of less than 20 and strike rate around 120 for the West Indies in this period. Just for perspective, Pooran may not have had a great IPL 2021 but has an overall strike rate of almost 158 in the tournament

The Universe Boss – Chris Gayle – regarded by many as the greatest T20 batsman ever, has mustered just 137 runs in 10 innings for the West Indies at a strike rate of 103.78 post-April 2016.

Thus, with the unavailability of their big high-impact players for most of the bilaterals, there has been no real depth or motivation for the West Indies to do well in these series. While the likes of Gayle, Pollard, Russell, Bravo, Hetymer, and Pooran have been busy conquering the various T20 leagues around the world. West Indies, the 2016 champions have slipped from one low to the other.

But that is the thing with the West Indies players. They have a tendency to raise their game in the mega event – the World T20 as they displayed both in 2012 and 2016. West Indies had barely played 8 matches in the format between the 2014 and 2016 WT20 tournaments and were not the favourites by a long shot. What happened in India in 2016 is history!

The team performs poorly in the bilaterals – partly cause they miss some of their best players in the format who are plying their traits in different T20 leagues in the world and partly because there seems to be no motivation to win these series. But as soon as they come together from any corner of the world to play for the West Indies in the prestigious tournament they feel inspired and raise their game to a level that cannot be matched by any opposition.

The West Indies have a slight advantage this time around. Their 18-man squad for the 15 matches at home includes all the big names – Gayle, Pollard, Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer, Lewis, Bravo, Simmons etc. This essentially means that the team will get enough time to gel as a unit and harness their skills together as a cohesive force ahead of the World T20 in October.

A good showing at home will help West Indies climb a few places in the ICC Rankings. But more significantly, it will give them the confidence and momentum to go into the mega event in India as one unifying and dominant force.

In such a scenario no one will bet against them winning a record third World T20 title.

