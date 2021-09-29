BG vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 Match, September 29, 01:15 PM IST

BG vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Biratnagar Warriors: The eighth match of Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Biratnagar Warriors. The encounter is scheduled at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 29, Wednesday at 01:15 PM IST.

Bhairahawa Gladiators are yet to prove their talent on the match field. The team was up against Pokhara Rhinos in their first match. However, the game was canceled due to rain after playing just ten overs of the first innings. The team will be now hoping to open their account in the tournament on Wednesday.

Biratnagar Warriors, on the other hand, succumbed to a poor outing in their first game. Warriors suffered a two-wicket defeat against Chitwan Tigers in their opening match. It was a last-over thriller as the Tigers could successfully chase the score of 152.Meanwhile, the rain played spoilsport in the Warriors’ next match against Kathmandu Kings XI.

Ahead of the match between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Biratnagar Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs BW Telecast

The Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors match will not be broadcasted in India.

BG vs BW Live Streaming

The match between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Biratnagar Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BG vs BW Match Details

The 8th match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Biratnagar Warriors at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 29, Wednesday at 01:15 PM IST.

BG vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karan KC

Vice-Captain: Sharad Vesawkar

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs BW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Anil Sah

Batters: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sharad Vesawkar, Tamim Iqbal, Saurav Khanal

All-rounders: Karan KC, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Pratish GC, Anil Kharel, Durgesh Gupta

BG vs BW Probable XIs:

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Dhammika Prasad, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Rohit Paudel, Upul Tharanga (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Durgesh Gupta, Abinash Bohara

Biratnagar Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Anil Sah, Pratish GC, Karan KC (C), Saurav Khanal, Rayyan Pathan, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Sikandar Raza, Bikram Bhusal, Anil Kharel, Sumit Maharjan

