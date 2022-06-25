CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs
1-MIN READ

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

UGA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

UGA vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction, Bukhatir T20 League: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Sunday's (June 26) Bukhatir T20 League quarter-final match between Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District. Also, check the schedule of Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (June 26) Bukhatir T20 League third quarter-final match between Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District:

Brother Gas are set to take on Fair Deal Defenders 7 District in the third quarter-final match of the Bukhatir T20 League tournament. The third quarter-final fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, in their last league match, Fair Deal Defenders 7 District had secured a five-wicket victory against Colatta Chocolates.

Brother Gas, on the other hand, secured a 79-run victory against Medsol Labs-GHI CC in their final league fixture.

Future Mattress and Medsol Labs-GHI CC will face each other in the first quarter-final while Interglobe Marines and Ajman Heroes will take on each other in the second quarter-final on Saturday.

In the fourth and final quarter-final of the tournament, The Vision Shipping will be up against PSM XI.

Ahead of the third quarter-final match between Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs FDD Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the Bukhatir T20 League third-quarter final match between Brother Gas and Fair Deal Defenders 7 District

BG vs FDD Live Streaming

The third quarter-final match between Brother Gas and Fair Deal Defenders 7 District will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BG vs FDD Match Details

The BG vs FDD third quarter-final match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday, June 26, at 6:00 pm IST.

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Waseem

Vice-Captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Farhan Babar

Batsmen: Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Wahab Hassan

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan

Bowlers: Laxman Manjrekar, Umer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Yasir

Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District Possible Starting XI:

Brother Gas Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Waseem (captain), Hamdan Tahir (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Usman Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Nasir Faraz

Fair Deal Defenders 7 District Predicted Starting Line-up: Muhammad Yasir (captain), Rizwan Amanat Ali, Shahzad Ali, Farhan Babar (wicketkeeper), Sayed M Saqlain, Haider Ali Butt, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Wahab Hassan, Farman Ali, Muhammad Haider, Danish Qureshi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here

Tags
first published:June 25, 2022, 18:31 IST