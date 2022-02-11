BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, February 11, 9 PM IST

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between Brother Gas and Fair Deal Defenders: In the seventh match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Brother Gas will lock horns with Fair Deal Defenders. The Group B encounter will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:00 PM IST on February 11, Friday.

Brother Gas made a brilliant start to the Sharjah CBFS T10 tournament. The team outclassed Shama Stylish Living by 39 runs by successfully defending 137 runs in ten overs. The opening batter Usman Khan was the hero of the game as they slammed 65 runs off just 23 balls.

Fair Deal Defenders, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament on Friday. The team is now in the league and thus they might take some might to get used to the format and the league. Fair Deal Defenders have some good players in their ranks like Wajid Khan and Salman Babar.

Ahead of the match between Brother Gas and Fair Deal Defenders; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs FDD Telecast

BG vs FDD match will not be telecast in India.

BG vs FDD Live Streaming

The Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BG vs FDD Match Details

The Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:00 PM IST on February 11, Friday.

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sayed Saqlain

Vice-Captain: Jiju Janardhanan

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Wajid Khan, Salman Babar, Jiju Janardhanan

Allrounders: Sayed Saqlain, Mohammad Azhar

Bowlers: Zahid Ali, Adeel Hanif, Farhan Ahmed

BG vs FDD Probable XIs

Brother Gas: Arsalan Javed, Mujahid Amin, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Omer Farooq, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar (c), Zahid Ali, Mohammad Waseem, Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan

Fair Deal Defenders: Ibrahim Muhammad Malik, Salman Babar, Wajid Khan, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Yasir Maharvi, Farhan Ahmed, Muhammad Ali Maharvi, Muhammad Jamshaid, Sayed Saqlain, Rizwan A Ali, Adeel Hanif

