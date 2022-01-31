BG vs IGM Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah CBFS T20 2022, January 31, 10:00 PM IST

BG vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Brother Gas and Interglobe Marine: The 2022 edition of the Sharjah CBFS T20 tournament will conclude with the summit clash between Brother Glas and Interglobe Marine. The two best teams of the tournament will lock horns in the high-profile game on January 31, Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in the UAE.Brother Gas finished at the top of the points table with five victories from six league matches. The team followed it up with another win over Karwan Blues in the semi-final. Brother Gas secured a 95-run victory over Blues by defending 239 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, reached the final after recording a 45-run victory over MGM Cricket Club. It was a class batting performance by the team as they smashed 200 runs in 20 overs. Interglobe Marine also won five and lost one match during the group stage.

Ahead of the match between Brother Gas and Interglobe Marine; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs IGM Telecast

BG vs IGM match will not be telecast in India.

BG vs IGM Live Streaming

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BG vs IGM Match Details

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 31, Monday.

BG vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hamdan Tahir

Vice-Captain: Asif Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed

Allrounders: CP Rizwan, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Harry Bharwal

BG vs IGM Probable XIs

Brother Gas: Mohammad Azhar (c), Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Arsalan Javed, Mujahid Amin, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed

Interglobe Marine: Asif Mumtaz (c), Harry Bharwal, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Basil Hameed, Amjad Gul, Babar Ghazanfar, Luqman Hazrat, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran

