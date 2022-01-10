BG vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 10, 10:00 PM IST

BG vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Brother Gas and MGM Cricket Club: In the fifth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 League, Brother Gas will square off against MGM Cricket Club. The encounter will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 10:00 PM IST on January 10, Monday. Boh Brother Gas and MGM Cricket Club will be high on confidence as they started the tournament with a victory.

MGM Cricket Club got better off Savannah Lions CC by eight wickets in the curtain-raiser of the T20 extravaganza. The franchise successfully chased a total of 100 within 11 overs. With two points, they are third in the points table.

Brother Gas are also coming after a victory against Savannah Lions in their first match. They thrashed Lions by a massive 93 runs. It was a class performance by the team as the batters posted a humongous total of 251 runs in their 20 overs. Due to a better net run rate, Brother Gas are second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Brother Gas and MGM Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs MGM Telecast

BG vs MGM match will not be telecasted in India.

BG vs MGM Live Streaming

Brother Gas vs MGM Cricket Club game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BG vs MGM Match Details

Brother Gas vs MGM Cricket Club contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 10, Tuesday.

BG vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Abid

Vice-Captain:Ansar Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs MGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Zeeshan Abid, Ansar Khan, Muhammad Hafiz, Saqib Manshad

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Bilal Asif

Bowlers: Niaz Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Zahoor Khan

BG vs MGM Probable XIs:

Brother Gas: Mohammed Waseem, Mohammad Azhar, Hamdan Tahir, Saqib Manshad, Zeeshan Abid, Shazaib Khan, Araslan Javaid, Faisal Altaf, Dawood Ejaz, Usman Khan, Omer Farooq

MGM Cricket Club: Mayank Chowdhary, Niaz Khan, Shoaib Malik, Bilal Asif, Rahul Chopra(wk), Ansar Khan(c), Muhammad Hafiz, Waqas Ali, Danish Qureshi, Mehboob Ali, Zahoor Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here