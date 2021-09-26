BG vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 Match, September 26, 01:15 pm IST

BG vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Pokhara Rhinos: In the third match of the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021, Bhairahawa Gladiators will square off against Pokhara Rhinos on Sunday, September 26, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Pokhara Rhinos will kick off at 01:15 pm (IST).

Despite the presence of several international stars in this league, EPL is not broadcasted in India. However, cricket enthusiasts can catch live action from the match on the fan code app.

This is the first meeting between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Pokhara Rhinos in this season. Previously, the two teams have met on two occasions with Gladiators taking both the games.

Ahead of the match between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Pokhara Rhinos; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs PR Telecast

The Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Pokhara Rhinos match will not be broadcasted live.

BG vs PR Live Streaming

The match between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Pokhara Rhinos will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BG vs PR Match Venue:

The third match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Pokhara Rhinos at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

BG vs PR Match Venue:

The match between Bhairahawa Gladiators and Pokhara Rhinos will be played on Sunday, September 26. The match between BG vs PR will kick off at 01:15 pm IST.

BG vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kesrick Williams

Vice-Captain- Pradeep Airee

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Binod Bhandari

Batters: Arjun Kumal, Lokesh Bam, Pradeep Airee, Md Arif Sheikh

All-rounders: Nandan Yadav, Hari Shankar Sah

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Dev Shah, Avinash Bohara, Bhuban Karki

BG vs PR Probable XIs:

Bhargava Gladiators Predicted Playing XI: Pradeep Airee, Md Arif Sheikh, Bhuban Karki, Prakash KC, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Krishna Karki, Hari Shankar Sah, Sharad Vesawkar(c), Ryan ten Doeschate, Avinash Bohara, Muhammad Naveed

Pokhara Rhinos Predicted Playing XI: Arjun Kumal, Lokesh Bam, Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Binod Bhandari (wk), Nandan Yadav, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Dev Shah, Sushan Bhari, Dev Shah

