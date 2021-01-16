BGP vs NPC Dream11 Predictions, Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BGP vs NPC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BGP vs NPC Dream11 Best Picks / BGP vs NPC Dream11 Captain / BGP vs NPC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Bagmati Province will take on Nepal Police Club in the third match of the Nepal One-Day tournament on Sunday. It will be the first match for both teams and they would have little idea what to expect fromtheir opponents. They would want to outperform the other and start their campaign on a winning note. Both sides are filled with youngsters eying to make a mark in the tournament. With scattered clouds in the sky, the weather is expected to be favorable for a good game of cricket. The match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur starting at 9:15 am IST.

All matches of the Nepal One-Day can be watched online on FanCode.

January 17 – 09:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

BGP vs NPC Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province probable playing 11 against Nepal Police Club: Aakash Thapa (WK), Aadil Khan, Bibhatsu Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka, Tilak Bhandari, Nandan Yadav, Bipin Acharya, Dipesh Shrestha, Ramnaresh Giri

BGP vs NPC Nepal One-Day, Nepal Police Club probable playing 11 against Bagmati Province: Dilip Nath (WK), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sagar Dhakal, Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Sunil Dhamala, Lalit Rajbanshi, Prem Tamang, Rashid Khan