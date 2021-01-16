BGP vs NPC Dream11 Predictions, Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
BGP vs NPC Dream11 Predictions, Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BGP vs NPC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BGP vs NPC Dream11 Best Picks / BGP vs NPC Dream11 Captain / BGP vs NPC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 5:39 PM IST
Bagmati Province will take on Nepal Police Club in the third match of the Nepal One-Day tournament on Sunday. It will be the first match for both teams and they would have little idea what to expect fromtheir opponents. They would want to outperform the other and start their campaign on a winning note. Both sides are filled with youngsters eying to make a mark in the tournament. With scattered clouds in the sky, the weather is expected to be favorable for a good game of cricket. The match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur starting at 9:15 am IST.
BGP vs NPC Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club: Live Streaming
All matches of the Nepal One-Day can be watched online on FanCode.
BGP vs NPC Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BGP vs NPC Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club: Match Details
January 17 – 09:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Nepal One-Day BGP vs NPC Dream11 team for Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club
Nepal One-Day BGP vs NPC Dream11 team for Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club captain: Dipendra Singh Airee
Nepal One-Day BGP vs NPC Dream11 team for Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club vice-captain: Paras Khadka
Nepal One-Day BGP vs NPC Dream11 team for Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club wicketkeeper: Aakash Thapa
Nepal One-Day BGP vs NPC Dream11 team for Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club batsmen: Aadil Khan, Bibhatsu Thapa, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel
Nepal One-Day BGP vs NPC Dream11 team for Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club all-rounders: Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf
Nepal One-Day BGP vs NPC Dream11 team for Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club bowlers: Ramnaresh Giri, Prem Tamang, Rashid Khan
BGP vs NPC Nepal One-Day, Bagmati Province probable playing 11 against Nepal Police Club: Aakash Thapa (WK), Aadil Khan, Bibhatsu Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka, Tilak Bhandari, Nandan Yadav, Bipin Acharya, Dipesh Shrestha, Ramnaresh Giri
BGP vs NPC Nepal One-Day, Nepal Police Club probable playing 11 against Bagmati Province: Dilip Nath (WK), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sagar Dhakal, Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Sunil Dhamala, Lalit Rajbanshi, Prem Tamang, Rashid Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking