BGR Vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

On the third day of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, the Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) will clash against the Dark View Explorers (DVE)on Sunday, May 24. The BGR vs DVE Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. The kick off time for Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers fixture is 6 pm.
Viewers can live stream the Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers match on Fancode app. To watch the BGR vs DVE live match on TV, viewers can choose the channels Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs DVE Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
The weather won’t play a spoilsport in the upcoming game.
Dream 11 BGR vs DVE pitch report: The wicket looks good. The team who wins the toss should bowl first.
Here is the Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs DVE Dream 11 Prediction, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Captain: Lindon James
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs DVE Dream 11 Prediction, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Vice-Captain: Kenneth Dember
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs DVE Dream 11 Prediction, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Behind the wickets: Lindon James
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs DVE Dream 11 Prediction, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Bating line-up: Romel Currency, Deron Greaves, Atticus Browne
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs DVE Dream 11 Prediction, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers All-Rounders: Kenneth Dember, Kevin Abraham, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 BGR vs DVE Dream 11 Prediction, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Bowling attack: Kesrick Williams, Casnel Morris, Darius Martin
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Romel Currency, Ray Charles, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Casnel Morris, Atticus Browne, Romario Bibby, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Lindon James (C), Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Ojay Mathhews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.
