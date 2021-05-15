BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 15, 11:00 pm IST

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11, BGR vs DVE Dream11 Latest Update, BGR vs DVE Dream11 Win, BGR vs DVE Dream11 App, BGR vs DVE Dream11 2021, BGR vs DVE Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BGR vs DVE Dream11 Live Streaming

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers:

The second match of the 2021 edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 will witness a thrilling encounter between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on Saturday, May 15 from 11:00 pm IST.

Botanical Gardens Rangers experienced a decent run in the previous edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The first edition saw them finishing the season at the third position after winning five and losing three fixtures from their eight league matches.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, will be hoping to bury the demons of the previous season and emerge stronger in the 2021 edition of Vincy Premier League T10. In the 2020 edition, the Dark View Explorers finished at the second-last position after winning just two of their eight league games.

Ahead of the match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:

BGR vs DVE Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India

BGR vs DVE Live Streaming

The match between BGR vs DVE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BGR vs DVE Match Details

In the second match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Botanical Gardens Rangers will be up against Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 15, Saturday.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kesrick Williams

Vice-Captain- Shammon Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for BGR vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James

Batsmen: Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper

All-rounders: Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Darius Martin

BGR vs DVE Probable XIs:

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Eaton Gibson, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel

Dark View Explorers: Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

