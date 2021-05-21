BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction And Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021 Match, May 21, 11:00 pm IST

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers: Botanical Gardens Rangers will lock horns with Dark View Explorers in the upcoming match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled to be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 21, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.

Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers have experienced contrasting rides in the T10 Competition. Theyare having a forgettable season as they are yet to open their account in the league and are languishing at the last position on the points table. Rangers have featured in four fixtures thus far and have lost all the games.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, are enjoying a good run after winning three of their four league matches. They are placed at the second position on the points table. In their previous encounter, Explorers registered a 35-run victory over Grenadines Divers.

Ahead of the match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:

BGR vs DVE Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India

BGR vs DVE Live Streaming

The match between BGR vs DVE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BGR vs DVE Match Details

The 14th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 21, Friday.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lindon James

Vice-Captain- Keron Cottoy

Suggested Playing XI for BGR vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Lindon James

Batsmen: Jaheil Walters, Romano Pierre, Mcleon Williams

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Sealron Williams, Kimali Williams

BGR vs DVE Probable XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams

