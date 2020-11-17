- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
BGR vs FCS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier League 2020, Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
BGR vs FCS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BGR vs FCS Dream11 Best Picks / BGR vs FCS Dream11 Captain / BGR vs FCS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
Botanical Garden Rangers are currently at the top spot. They will be eyeing the win in their upcoming match in order to continue being the league leaders. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are at the last spot of the point table. The team till now have not managed to win a single match in the league.
Vincy Premier League, Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17. The outing will commence from 8:00 IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent.
Currently, Botanical Garden Rangers have 12 points from seven matches while Fort Charlotte Strikers are yet to open their point bank. In the last outing, the two teams met the same fate as they were both on the losing end. Botanical Garden Rangers lost the match to Salt Pond Breakers by seven wickets and Fort Charlotte Strikers were defeated by Dark View Explorers. The team lost the match by 22 runs.
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League, Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League, Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Match Details
November 17 - 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent.
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League Dream11 team Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Captain: Kenneth Dember
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Vice-Captain: Sealroy Williams
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Batting line-up: Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Alex Samuel
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers All-Rounders: Kenneth Dember, Sealroy Williams, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Bowlers: Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Ray Jordan
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League Botanical Garden Rangers probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Zemron Providence, Richie Richards.
BGR vs FCS Vincy Premier League Fort Charlotte Strikers probable XI vs Botanical Garden Rangers: Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Rickford Walker, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking