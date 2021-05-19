BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 19, 11:00 pm IST

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers: Botanical Garden Rangers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers in the today’s match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent will host the thrilling affair on May 19, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST. Both Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers have experienced similar outings in the Vincy Premier League so far.

Botanical Garden Rangers are yet to open their account in the competition as they are languishing at the last position on the points table. Rangers have featured in three fixtures and have lost all their games. Their last outing saw them losing against La Soufriere Hikers by six wickets.

Similarly, Grenadines Divers are yet to open their account in the T10 Extravaganza. They are placed at the second-last spot after featuring in two matches and losing as many. In their last match, La Soufriere Hikers defeated them by six wickets. Though it will be a clash of the bottoms of the points table, Botanical Garden Rangers will have an edge over Grenadines Divers as Rangers registered victory four times of the last five meetings between the two teams.

Ahead of the match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:

BGR vs GRD Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

BGR vs GRD Live Streaming

The match between BGR vs GRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BGR vs GRD Match Details

In the tenth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Botanical Garden Rangers will face Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 19, Wednesday.

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kesrick Williams

Vice-Captain- Asif Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for BGR vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Tilron Harry

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Urnel Thomas

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Donald Delpleche, Donald Delpleche

BGR vs GRD Probable XIs:

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum

