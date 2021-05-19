CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 19, 11:00 pm IST

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 19, 11:00 pm IST

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 19, 11:00 pm IST

Check here BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers. Also, check the schedule of the Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadines Divers match.

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers: Botanical Garden Rangers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers in the today’s match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent will host the thrilling affair on May 19, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST. Both Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers have experienced similar outings in the Vincy Premier League so far.

Botanical Garden Rangers are yet to open their account in the competition as they are languishing at the last position on the points table. Rangers have featured in three fixtures and have lost all their games. Their last outing saw them losing against La Soufriere Hikers by six wickets.

Similarly, Grenadines Divers are yet to open their account in the T10 Extravaganza. They are placed at the second-last spot after featuring in two matches and losing as many. In their last match, La Soufriere Hikers defeated them by six wickets. Though it will be a clash of the bottoms of the points table, Botanical Garden Rangers will have an edge over Grenadines Divers as Rangers registered victory four times of the last five meetings between the two teams.

Ahead of the match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:

BGR vs GRD Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

BGR vs GRD Live Streaming

The match between BGR vs GRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BGR vs GRD Match Details

In the tenth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Botanical Garden Rangers will face Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 19, Wednesday.

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kesrick Williams

Vice-Captain- Asif Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for BGR vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Tilron Harry

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Urnel Thomas

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Donald Delpleche, Donald Delpleche

BGR vs GRD Probable XIs:

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches