BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 19, 11:00 pm IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
11:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
11:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
10:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
10:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 12 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 19, 11:00 pm IST
Check here BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers. Also, check the schedule of the Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadines Divers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 19, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers: Botanical Garden Rangers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers in the today’s match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent will host the thrilling affair on May 19, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST. Both Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers have experienced similar outings in the Vincy Premier League so far.
Botanical Garden Rangers are yet to open their account in the competition as they are languishing at the last position on the points table. Rangers have featured in three fixtures and have lost all their games. Their last outing saw them losing against La Soufriere Hikers by six wickets.
Similarly, Grenadines Divers are yet to open their account in the T10 Extravaganza. They are placed at the second-last spot after featuring in two matches and losing as many. In their last match, La Soufriere Hikers defeated them by six wickets. Though it will be a clash of the bottoms of the points table, Botanical Garden Rangers will have an edge over Grenadines Divers as Rangers registered victory four times of the last five meetings between the two teams.
Ahead of the match between Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:
BGR vs GRD Telecast
The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.
BGR vs GRD Live Streaming
The match between BGR vs GRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
BGR vs GRD Match Details
In the tenth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Botanical Garden Rangers will face Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 19, Wednesday.
BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kesrick Williams
Vice-Captain- Asif Hooper
Suggested Playing XI for BGR vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Tilron Harry
Batsmen: Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Urnel Thomas
All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham
Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Donald Delpleche, Donald Delpleche
BGR vs GRD Probable XIs:
Botanical Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence
Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
