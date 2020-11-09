- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League, Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers - Playing XI
BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ BGR vs LSH Dream11 Best Picks/ BGR vs LSH Dream11 Captain/ BGR vs LSH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Botanical Garden Rangers will be going head to head with La Soufriere Hikers today in the sixth clash of the Vincy Premier League at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. The Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers match will begin at 11 pm.
Rangers in their first game in this season defeated Divers, while Hikers in their first clash outperformed Strikers.
Hikers have a strong bowling attack as they have Kavem Hodge and Dillon Douglas on their side. They are considered a strong team. However, Rangers are also well-equipped to perform well as they have likes of Emmanuel Stewart, who is currently in a great form.
BGR vs LSH Vincy Premier League, Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers Live Streaming
The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.
BGR vs LSsH Vincy Premier League, Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Match Detail
November 9 – 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent
Vincy Premier League BGR vs LSH Dream11 team for Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers
Vincy Premier League BGR vs LSH Dream11 team for Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers captain: Dillon Douglas
Vincy Premier League BGR vs LSH Dream11 team for Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers vice-captain: Keron Cottoy
Vincy Premier League BGR vs LSH Dream11 team for Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart
Vincy Premier League BGR vs LSH Dream11 team for Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers batsmen: Desron Maloney, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne
Vincy Premier League BGR vs LSH Dream11 team for Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers all-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Keron Cottoy
Vincy Premier League BGR vs LSH Dream11 team for Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bowlers: Jeremy Haywood, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby
Botanical Garden Rangers Probable playing XI: Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donald Delpleche, Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Zemron Providence and Atticus Browne
La Soufriere Hikers Probable playing XI: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood
