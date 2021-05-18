CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 May 18, 9:00 pm IST Tuesday

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 May 18, 9:00 pm IST Tuesday

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 May 18, 9:00 pm IST Tuesday

Check here BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers. Also, check the schedule of the Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers match.

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers: Botanical Gardens Rangers will square off against La Soufriere Hikers in the seventh match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled for May 18, Tuesday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Botanical Gardens Rangers have succumbed to a torrid start in the T10 league as they are yet to open their account. BGR have lost both their matches so far and are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the points table. Their last match saw them losing against Fort Charlotte Strikers by 24 runs.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have experienced a complete ride in the league. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table after winning both their matches in the T10 Championship. In their last match, the runner-up outplayed Grenadines Divers by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

BGR vs LSH Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India

BGR vs LSH Live Streaming

The match between BGR vs LSH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BGR vs LSH Match Details

The seventh match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 18, Tuesday.

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Salvan Browne

Vice-Captain- Dillon Douglas

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Salvan Browne

Batsmen: Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Mcleon Williams

All-rounders: Benniton Stapleton, Mcleon Williams, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough

BGR vs LSH Probable XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

La Soufriere Hikers: Atticus Browne, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches