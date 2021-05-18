- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 May 18, 9:00 pm IST Tuesday
Check here BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers. Also, check the schedule of the Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 2:55 PM IST
BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers: Botanical Gardens Rangers will square off against La Soufriere Hikers in the seventh match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled for May 18, Tuesday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.
Botanical Gardens Rangers have succumbed to a torrid start in the T10 league as they are yet to open their account. BGR have lost both their matches so far and are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the points table. Their last match saw them losing against Fort Charlotte Strikers by 24 runs.
La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have experienced a complete ride in the league. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table after winning both their matches in the T10 Championship. In their last match, the runner-up outplayed Grenadines Divers by six wickets.
Ahead of the match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:
BGR vs LSH Telecast
The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India
BGR vs LSH Live Streaming
The match between BGR vs LSH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
BGR vs LSH Match Details
The seventh match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 18, Tuesday.
BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Salvan Browne
Vice-Captain- Dillon Douglas
Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Salvan Browne
Batsmen: Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Mcleon Williams
All-rounders: Benniton Stapleton, Mcleon Williams, Keron Cottoy
Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough
BGR vs LSH Probable XIs
Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence
La Soufriere Hikers: Atticus Browne, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
