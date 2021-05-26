- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BGR vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 match, May 26 09:00 pm IST
Check here BGR vs SPB Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers. Also, check the schedule of the Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 26, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
BGR vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers:In the 23rd match of the Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10, Botanical Gardens Rangers will lock horns with the Salt Pond Breakers on Wednesday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent. The match between the Rangers and the Breakers will kick-start at 09:00 pm (IST). It is the last league game for both sides and they will look to finish the group stage on a high note by winning the match.
The Botanical Gardens Rangers had a very catastrophic season this year, winning just one out of their opening seven games. The Rangers are currently placed at the bottom of the table. However, they are coming into this game after winning their previous encounter by seven wickets.The Rangers are out of the playoff race. However, they will look to finish the season on a positive note by winning their last encounter.
On the other hands, the Salt Pond Breakers are placed at the fourth spot in VPL T20 points table with two wins in their kitty from seven games.In the previous encounter, the Breakers were beaten by La Soufriere Hikers by eight wickets.It is a must-win game for the Breakers if they wish to qualify for the playoff.
Ahead of tonight’s match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers; here is everything you want to know:
BGR vs SPB Telecast
Not televised in India.
BGR vs SPB Live Streaming
The match between BGR vs SPB can be live-streamed on Fan Code.
BGR vs SPB Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).
BGR vs SPB captain, vice-captain choices:
Captain: Sunil Ambris
Vice-Captain: Kesrick Williams
BGR vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper,Oziko Williams
Batsmen: Jaheil Walters, Kensley Joseph, Urnel Thomas
All-Rounder: Sunil Ambris
Bowlers: Delorn Johnson, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche, Jevon Samuel
BGR vs SPB predicted playing XI:
Botanical Gardens Rangers probable playing XI: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Jaheil Walters, Wayne Harper (WK), Urnel Thomas, Irvin Warrican Jr., Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams and Zemron Providence.
Salt Pond Breakers probable playing XI: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Shammon Hooper, Denson Hoyte, Kensley Joseph, Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson and Jevon Samuel.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
