BGT 2023: 'Australia Have no Chance, They Will Not Win a Test'

There’s a certain hallow of optimism surrounding the touring Australian cricket team as they gear up for the tough challenge of facing India in a Test series. Few former cricketers have tipped them do surprise Rohit Sharma and co this time around.

Why?

Well, a couple of reasons. The first being that Australia are in a red-hot Test form having crushed West Indies and South Africa at home so will carry that momentum. Secondly, India are being claimed to be a little vulnerable thanks to their own struggles against spinners and the fact that a couple of their star performers are making a return from long-term injury layoffs.

Also Read: Curator Says ‘No Regrets’ For 2004 Nagpur Test Pitch

Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the two, isn’t part of the first two Tests while Ravindra Jadeja did give an impressive account of himself by turning out in the Ranji Trophy.

Australia have brought enough spinners with them which includes their most prolific Test offspinner Nathan Lyon who will have the likes of Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy to partner with should the pitches be overly spin-friendly.

Talks of rank turners are growing up meaning it’s likely spinners are going to have a dominant say in the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene has predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favour of Australia and former captain Greg Chappell feels the ‘vulnerable’ India could suffer their first Test series defeat to the tourists in nearly 19 years.

However, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has summarily rejected the prospect of Australia beating India this time around. And he even predicts that Pat Cummins-led Aussies may end up winless with one draw the maximum they can pull off.

I understand optimism, but to say Australia will win the series in India is a bit outlandish. The Oz have no chance against the quality of India’s spin trio. They’ll not win a test. India winning 3-0 or 4-0 is the only thing that needs to be decided #DoddaMathu #BGT2023 #INDvAUS— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) February 6, 2023

“I understand optimism, but to say Australia will win the series in India is a bit outlandish. The Oz have no chance against the quality of India’s spin trio. They’ll not win a test. India winning 3-0 or 4-0 is the only thing that needs to be decided," Ganesh tweeted on Monday.

The first Test starts from February 9 in Nagpur.

Get the latest Cricket News here