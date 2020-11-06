BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Predictions,WBBL Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Predictions,WBBL Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Best Picks / BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Captain / BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 6, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Both Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women are in terrible shape. The two teams have till now only won one match of the total five matches that they have played in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.
WBBL Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be played on Saturday, November 7. The outing will commence from 6:45 AM IST at the North Sydney Oval.
Both the teams met the same fate in their latest outing. They were both on the losing end. Brisbane Heat Women which have at present four points lost to Sydney Sixers Women by 24 runs. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, lost the outing to Melbourne Stars Women by 7 wickets.
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI: Live Score
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Match Details
November 7 - 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval.
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women:
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women captain: Jess Jonassen
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women wicket keeper: Georgia Redmayne
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women batsmen: Maddy Green, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women all-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Tahila McGrath, Stafanie Taylor
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock
BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
