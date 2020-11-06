BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Predictions,WBBL Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Best Picks / BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Captain / BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Both Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women are in terrible shape. The two teams have till now only won one match of the total five matches that they have played in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.

WBBL Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be played on Saturday, November 7. The outing will commence from 6:45 AM IST at the North Sydney Oval.

Both the teams met the same fate in their latest outing. They were both on the losing end. Brisbane Heat Women which have at present four points lost to Sydney Sixers Women by 24 runs. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, lost the outing to Melbourne Stars Women by 7 wickets.

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI: Live Score

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Match Details

November 7 - 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval.

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women:

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women captain: Jess Jonassen

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women wicket keeper: Georgia Redmayne

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women batsmen: Maddy Green, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women all-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Tahila McGrath, Stafanie Taylor

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock

BH-W vs AS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown