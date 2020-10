BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Best Picks / BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Captain / BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Hobart Hurricanes Women will go up against Brisbane Heat Women in Match 11 of the Rebel WBBL series at the Sydney Showground Stadium. With one win and one draw, BH-W are at the top of the points table, while with one loss and one draw, HB-W are at the bottom. HB-W will look to open its account in the tournament but it is a tough task considering how strong and balanced BH-W team are. Rain can play a spoilsport here as have been the case in several matches played here.

October 31 – 10:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

BH-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL, Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes Women: Georgia Redmayne (WK), Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock

BH-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Sasha Maloney, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa