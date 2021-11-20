BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 20, 1:35 PM IST

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women: In the upcoming 54th match of WBBL 22021, Brisbane Heat Women will be squaring off against Melbourne Renegades Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay on November 20, Saturday at 1:35 PM IST. The match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women doesn’t hold any importance as both the teams have already qualified for the semi-final.

Brisbane Heat Women confirmed their qualification in the knockout round by winning seven out of their 13 league matches. The team is currently fourth in the points table. Despite sliding into the next round, the team will be desperately looking for a victory against Melbourne Renegades. Brisbane have lost both their last two games and they will be hoping to gain some momentum going forward.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are currently second in the standings with eight victories and just three losses. Renegades didn’t enjoy a good time against Hobart Hurricanes on Friday as they registered a big defeat by 52 runs. Coming to play on Saturday, the team will be hoping to roar back and return back to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women; here is everything you need to know:

BH-W vs MR-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game in India.

BH-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

BH-W vs MR-W Match Details

Brisbane Heat Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay at 1:35 PM IST on November 20, Saturday.

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain- Georgia Redmayne

Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Eve Jones

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward

BH-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Rhiann O’Donnell

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here