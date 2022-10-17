BH-W vs MR-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Women's Big Bash League 2022 between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women October 18, 10:00 AM IST

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women: Melbourne Renegades Women will be bidding to record their second consecutive victory as they will fight a battle with Brisbane Heat Women in the ninth match of Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park will host the much-awaited encounter between the two sides on Tuesday.

Brisbane Heat Women are currently fifth in the points table. The team failed to get off to a promising start. They lost their opening match against Sydney Sixers Women by four wickets. However, Brisbane Heat redeemed themselves in the second match by defeating the Melbourne Stars by nine runs. Ellie Johnston was the star performer for her team with a knock of 54 runs off 34 balls.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women hammered Adelaide Strikers Women in their opening match by four wickets. The team chased the score of 127 runs with ease owing to a decent knock by the skipper Sophie Molineux. The skipper was brilliant with the ball, as well as she picked four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women, here is everything you need to know:

BH-W vs MR-W Telecast

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

BH-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

BH-W vs MR-W Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park at 10:00 AM IST on October 18, Tuesday.

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Amelia Kerr

Vice-Captain – Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Hayley Matthews, Grace Harris, Courtney Webb, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Shabnim Ismail, Jess Kerr

BH-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat Women: Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen

Melbourne Renegades Women: Shabnim Ismail, Josephine Dooley, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Evelyn Jones

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here