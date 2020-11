BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Best Picks / BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Captain / BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

On November 8, Melbourne Stars Women will go head-to-head against team Brisbane Heat Women as they move ahead in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020. | Melbourne Stars have displayed a wonderful game in the last outing as they registered a brilliant victory. The team have been a neutral one, winning three of their six games in the tournament so far. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have only won one of their six games in the tournament so far.

Since Stars seem to be in a balanced form, they can claim another victory when they step out on field against Heat. However, nothing can be predicted in a limited over cricket match. The Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W outing will be hosted at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

BH-W vs MS-W Rebel WBBL, Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

BH-W vs MS-W Rebel WBBL, Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Live Score / Scorecard

BH-W vs MS-W Rebel WBBL, Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Match Details

November 8 – 8:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women captain: Jess Jonassen

Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women vice-captain: Meg Lanning

Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women batsmen: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Maddy Green

Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women all-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Natalie Sciver

Rebel WBBL BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women bowlers: Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Alana King, Katherine Brunt

BH-W vs MS-W Rebel WBBL, Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock

BH-W vs MS-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Alana King, Katherine Brunt