BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For WBBL 2021 Match, October 31, 8:10 AM IST

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women: Brisbane Heat Women will be squaring off against Melbourne Stars Women in the 27th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The match between the two sides will be played at the Aurora Stadium on October 31, Sunday at 8:10 AM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women have performed quite well in the T20 competition. Brisbane were denied a good start in the WBBL 2021 as they were defeated by Perth Scorchers in the Super Over. The team recovered quickly from the initial setback as they have been unbeatable after that. The team is second in the points table and needs just one victory to occupy first place.

Melbourne Stars Women, on the other hand, are struggling with their form in the tournament. The franchise has won just two out of their seven league matches. Melbourne have lost their last two games and will be thus hoping for a turnaround in the Sunday encounter.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women; here is everything you need to know:

BH-W vs MS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women game in India.

BH-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women match on the SonyLIV app and website.

BH-W vs MS-W Match Details

The Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women match will be played at the Aurora Stadium at 8:10 AM IST on October 31, Sunday.

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jess Jonassen

Vice-captain: Elyse Villani

Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Maia Bouchier

Allrounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna

BH-W vs MS-W Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav, Anneke Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk)

Melbourne Stars Women: Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Anna Lanning, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhys McKenna, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day

