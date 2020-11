BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions WBBL Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Best Picks / BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Captain / BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women have the equal number of points. Both the teams have 12 points and five wins each of the total 11 matches that they have played.

The upcoming WBBL Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women outing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18. The fixture will commence from 4:00 AM IST at the Hurstville Oval. ‘

In the last match, the two teams met with contrasting fate after BH-W won the outing and PS-W were on the losing side. Brisbane Heat Women defeated Sydney Sixers Women by three wickets while Perth Scorchers Women lost the outing to Melbourne Stars by 6 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Live Score

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Match Details

November 18 - 4:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hurstville Oval.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women dream 11 team

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women dream 11 prediction captain: Jess Jonassen

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women dream 11 prediction vice-captain: Amelia Kerr

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women dream 11 prediction wicket keeper: Beth Mooney

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women dream 11 prediction batsmen: Georgia Voll, Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women dream 11 prediction all-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Amelia Kerr

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women dream 11 prediction bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn

Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Voll, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock

Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Megan Banting, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Samantha Betts