BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match 7 between Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, October 19, 11:20 AM IST

The seventh match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see Brisbane Heat Women squaring off against Perth Scorchers Women on Tuesday, October 19. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host the game and is scheduled to start at 11:20 AM IST.

Both sides clashed on Sunday in which the Scorchers beat the Heat in an exciting Super Over by two wickets. After a brilliant start to their run-chase, the Heat managed to tie the score at 137/9, but couldn’t get over the line in the super over. They could muster just 12 runs in those six balls, in reply Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine smashed Jess Jonassen for two sixes to take her team home.

Even though it may be a rematch of Sunday’s fixture, the Scorchers will hope to make it two in a row, while the Heat may not find it easy, they will be gunning for revenge and win this match.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

BH-W vs PS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women game in India.

BH-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

BH-W vs PS-W Match Details

Brisbane Heat Women will face their Perth Scorchers Women at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 11:20 AM IST on Tuesday, October 19.

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jess Jonassen

Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Chamari Atapattu, Chloe Piparo, Mikayla Hinkley

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Lilly Mills, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav

BH-W vs PS-W Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Anneke Bosch, Georgia Prestwidge, Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Redmayne (WK), Poonam Yadav, Laura Kimmince, Nadine De Klerk

Perth Scorchers Women: Samantha Betts, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Chamari Atapattu, Beth Mooney (WK), Lilly Mills, Sophie Devine (C), Mathilda Carmichael

